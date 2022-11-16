BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Down 3.3%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €45.80 ($47.22) and last traded at €45.80 ($47.22). 18,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.35 ($48.81).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.66. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment plans, manages, and constructs wind farms and solar park. It is also involved in the power production activities. Its Energy segment supplies heating oil, fuels, and lubricants, as well as wood pellets and heating solutions.

