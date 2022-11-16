BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.81%.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

