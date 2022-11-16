Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been given a €37.00 ($38.14) target price by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BC8. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($59.79) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($57.73) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.79) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($44.33) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Bechtle Stock Performance

BC8 opened at €37.32 ($38.47) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.33. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €32.57 ($33.58) and a 1-year high of €65.72 ($67.75).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

