Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $137.55 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $137.55 million and $2.07 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.97 or 0.07323817 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00035914 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00078908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00061477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023383 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

