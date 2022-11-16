Benchmark Trims AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Target Price to $6.00

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Benchmark to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 201.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADTH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut AdTheorent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on AdTheorent to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AdTheorent from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.
ADTH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. 2,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,232. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $170.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $11.90.
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
