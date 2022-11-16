Benchmark Trims BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Target Price to $7.00

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 324.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BIOL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
BIOLASE Trading Down 8.3 %
BIOL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 3,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.17. BIOLASE has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $13.83.
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
