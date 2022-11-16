Benchmark Trims BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Target Price to $7.00

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 324.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BIOL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

BIOL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 3,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.17. BIOLASE has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $13.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 117.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 8.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

