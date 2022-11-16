Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 759,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

BGRY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 421,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,159. Berkshire Grey has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $250.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 20.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

