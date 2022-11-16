Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $422.70

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 422.70 ($4.97) and traded as low as GBX 413 ($4.85). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 415 ($4.88), with a volume of 1,004 shares.

Best of the Best Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 422.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 438.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.69 million and a P/E ratio of 943.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wlliam Hindmarsh sold 1,689,970 shares of Best of the Best stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.70), for a total value of £6,759,880 ($7,943,454.76).

Best of the Best Company Profile

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

Further Reading

