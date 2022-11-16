Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BR traded down C$0.13 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61. Big Rock Brewery has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.18.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.82 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Big Rock Brewery will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

