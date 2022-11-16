Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Billerud AB has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

Billerud AB (publ) provides fiber-based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

