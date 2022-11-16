Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion and $7.72 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 23,184,799,856 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

