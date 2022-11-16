Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Down 10.1% in October

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIOC shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biocept Trading Up 9.6 %
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
See Also
