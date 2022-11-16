BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($5.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will earn ($5.09) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.76). The consensus estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.20) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Stories

