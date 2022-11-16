Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Tops $2.04 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $220.94 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $106.21 or 0.00643526 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,504.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00232440 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00057310 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000674 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,230,725 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
