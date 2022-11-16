Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $14.69 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $257.22 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $14.69 or 0.00088054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00235377 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00061220 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

