Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $252.36 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $14.41 or 0.00087505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $252.36 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00237207 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00061509 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.