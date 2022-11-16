Bivin & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE PSX traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.15. 72,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

