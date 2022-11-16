Bivin & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of WSM traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.68. 43,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.47. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.06.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.