Bivin & Associates Inc. Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bivin & Associates Inc. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $14,313,262. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.68. 267,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

