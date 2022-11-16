Bivin & Associates Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bivin & Associates Inc. cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up 1.0% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE GPC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.41. 28,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $183.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.