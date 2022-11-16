BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by King Wealth

King Wealth increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,910 shares of company stock worth $14,070,552. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.4 %

BLK stock traded down $17.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $722.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,536. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $956.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.71.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.54.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.