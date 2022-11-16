BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by King Wealth

King Wealth increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,910 shares of company stock worth $14,070,552. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BlackRock Stock Down 2.4 %
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.54.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock (BLK)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.