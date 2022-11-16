BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Update

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 483,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 102.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 779,523 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 10.6% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,309,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 125,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

About BlackSky Technology

NYSE BKSY opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. BlackSky Technology has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

