Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,365,076. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

