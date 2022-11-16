Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont Price Performance

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 414,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.