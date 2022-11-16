Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 90,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7,338.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 298,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $198.37. 128,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

