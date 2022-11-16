Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises 0.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth $401,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

QUS stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,819. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.90.

