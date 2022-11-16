Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $238,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 412.6% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $3,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.08. The company had a trading volume of 49,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

