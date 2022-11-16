Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.73. 474,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,348,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.