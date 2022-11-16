Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 5,243 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,373,000 after buying an additional 940,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. 473,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,946,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

