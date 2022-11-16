Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity at Blue Apron

In related news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $59,192.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,761 shares of company stock valued at $135,883 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Blue Apron Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE APRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,204. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.19). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 213.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.40 million. Analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on APRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Blue Apron to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

