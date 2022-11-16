Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OWL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 163,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $2,047,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,172,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,800,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 536,000 shares of company stock worth $6,482,710. Insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

