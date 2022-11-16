BlueArk (BRK) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $53.87 million and $4.62 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlueArk has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00169677 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

