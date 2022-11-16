Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Shares Down 6%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 101,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 508,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Bone Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.
Bone Biologics Company Profile
Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.
