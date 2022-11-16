Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Shares Down 6%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLGGet Rating) shares traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 101,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 508,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Bone Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bone Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLGGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Bone Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

