boohoo group (LON:BOO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.52

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.52 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 55.18 ($0.65). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 51.78 ($0.61), with a volume of 10,618,345 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 36 ($0.42) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 37 ($0.43) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 91.14 ($1.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The stock has a market cap of £579.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.63.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

