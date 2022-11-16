boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.23

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

BHOOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.43) to GBX 30 ($0.35) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.76) to GBX 35 ($0.41) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.00) to GBX 75 ($0.88) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.51) to GBX 38 ($0.45) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

