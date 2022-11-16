Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 4,115 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

