Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Lam Research by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $490.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

