Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the second quarter. ESG Planning now owns 5,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after acquiring an additional 48,594 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE EW opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

