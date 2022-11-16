Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 62 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total value of $198,492.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,437.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total transaction of $198,492.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,437.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total value of $368,660.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,743.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,272 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

NOW stock opened at $419.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $396.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $695.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 423.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

