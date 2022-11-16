Boston Family Office LLC Buys New Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.40. 3,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,367. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $321.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.74.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

