Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $1,672,455,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,708,000 after purchasing an additional 255,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,772,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,908,000 after purchasing an additional 963,894 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,730,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.0 %

BMY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.08. 127,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,239,159. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

