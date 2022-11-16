Boston Family Office LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

NYSE FDX traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.24. The company had a trading volume of 32,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,116. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

