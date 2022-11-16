Boston Family Office LLC Has $928,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. ACG Wealth bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

PNC traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.82. 16,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

