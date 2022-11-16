Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,319,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $364.26. 40,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,046,745. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.