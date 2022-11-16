Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 35.8% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth $53,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Trading Down 2.4 %

Corning stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.52. 34,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,381. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Corning’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

