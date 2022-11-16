Boston Family Office LLC Sells 742 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.59. 8,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,687. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

