Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE:BPF.UN traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.90. 41,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,815. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.46. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$17.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$320.66 million and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.58, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.73.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

