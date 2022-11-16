Boston Research & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,510 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Qorvo by 9,752.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 149,218 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Qorvo to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.78.

Qorvo Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $5.45 on Wednesday, reaching $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,893. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.