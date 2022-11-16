Boston Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 22.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 366.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 221,214 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 136,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,961. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Northland Securities cut their target price on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.88.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

