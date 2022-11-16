Boston Research & Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 28.2% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Snap-on by 73.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 378,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap-on Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,131. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $237.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.68 and a 200-day moving average of $214.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.