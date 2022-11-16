Boston Research & Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 28.2% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Snap-on by 73.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 378,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,131. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $237.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.68 and a 200-day moving average of $214.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
